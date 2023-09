Margie Kennedy, 85 of Deer Lodge, passed away on September 24, 2023.

The family will have a private service.

A gathering of family and friends for a luncheon will be held at the Deer Lodge Congregational Church, 110 Old Deer Lodge Pike on Friday, September 29th at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Deer Lodge Congregational Church, PO Box 96, Deer Lodge, TN 37726, or the charity of your choice.

