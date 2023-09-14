UPDATE: SUSPECT CAPTURED

UPDATE:

Fugitive and Murder suspect Jason Dockery has been apprehended in Union County near highway 33.

Anderson County Sherrif officials say an official press release will be out soon.

Previous story:

A manhunt for a murder suspect has now centered once again in East Tennessee after U.S. Marshals confirmed that Jason Dockery is in Union County. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Dockery was in the car with 38-year-old Shysti Renea Mayberry when the car came to a stop alongside Moores Gap Road in Heiskell. Mayberry was shot multiple times outside of the car, and Dockery left the scene in the car. After the shooting, investigators with ACSO said Dockery dropped off a small child in Union County. It’s unclear who the child belonged to, but investigators said the child was unharmed and is now safe. At this point Dockery was spotted in Claiborne County which is when he took law enforcement on a chase to Lee County, Virginia where he abandoned his car and evaded investigators for hours.

See more #Fugitive Jason Dockery is believed to be in the Knoxville or Clinton, TN areas. He's #WANTED for a murder in Anderson County. If you have info on where he's hiding contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers. DO NOT APPROACH. He's considered armed & dangerous.#CrimeStoppers #murder pic.twitter.com/sTjVFNJ3nQ — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) September 14, 2023