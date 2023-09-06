Man in custody after barricade situation at apartment on Edinboro Lane

Brad Jones 13 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Sept. 6, 2023) – A man is in custody following a barricade situation at the Tara Hills Apartment complex on Edinboro Lane in Oak Ridge on Wednesday.

Glen Duncan, 28, of Oak Ridge has been taken into custody on charges including aggravated domestic assault and possession of a prohibited weapon. 

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, a call was received to the City of Oak Ridge Emergency Communications Center regarding a family disturbance in the Tara Hills Apartment complex. Oak Ridge Police learned that an adult male allegedly made threats. 

Police and SWAT formed a perimeter and negotiators then attempted to make contact with the man for hours. At 2:47 p.m., crisis negotiators were able to speak with Duncan and SWAT took him into custody peacefully.

“The safety of everyone involved and surrounding residents was priority to us,” ORPD Chief Robin Smithsaid. “Residents in the building were evacuated and we appreciate their cooperation during the situation.”

The Oak Ridge Fire Department, Oak Ridge Public Works,and Anderson County EMS supported Oak Ridge Police on scene. 

Duncan will be arraigned at the Anderson County Detention Center. 

ORPD can be reached by phone at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Oliver Springs Town Council Discusses Building Safety Concerns in Special Session

The Oliver Springs Town Council Met in a special session to discuss a safety concern …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: