Man in custody after barricade situation at apartment on Edinboro Lane

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Sept. 6, 2023) – A man is in custody following a barricade situation at the Tara Hills Apartment complex on Edinboro Lane in Oak Ridge on Wednesday.

Glen Duncan, 28, of Oak Ridge has been taken into custody on charges including aggravated domestic assault and possession of a prohibited weapon.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, a call was received to the City of Oak Ridge Emergency Communications Center regarding a family disturbance in the Tara Hills Apartment complex. Oak Ridge Police learned that an adult male allegedly made threats.

Police and SWAT formed a perimeter and negotiators then attempted to make contact with the man for hours. At 2:47 p.m., crisis negotiators were able to speak with Duncan and SWAT took him into custody peacefully.

“The safety of everyone involved and surrounding residents was priority to us,” ORPD Chief Robin Smithsaid. “Residents in the building were evacuated and we appreciate their cooperation during the situation.”

The Oak Ridge Fire Department, Oak Ridge Public Works,and Anderson County EMS supported Oak Ridge Police on scene.

Duncan will be arraigned at the Anderson County Detention Center.

ORPD can be reached by phone at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...