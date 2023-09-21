Loyce Jewell Whiley, Kingston

Loyce Jewell Whiley, age 89, of Kingston passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023, at her home. She was born October 14, 1933, in Rockwood and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Loyce had worked as a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Department of Roane Medical Center for 45 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Harry T. Whiley; daughter, Anna Elizabeth Garrett; parents, William Harvey Foland and Betty Elizabeth Farmer Foland; sisters, Ella Mae Hughes and Ilene Marie “Snookie” Hughes.

SURVIVORS

Son-in-law James L. “Jim” Garrett of Kingston

Granddaughter Jennifer D. Johns & husband, Perry of Limestone

Great-grandchildren Asher Kai Johns, Karis Olivia Johns, and Selah Rose Johns

Sister Mary Christine “Tennie” Hughes of Athens

Several extended family members and friends

At the request of Loyce, no services will be held. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

