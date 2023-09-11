Lou Allen Cox Bowling, 96

Lou Allen Cox Bowling, a cherished matriarch of her family, passed away on September 9, 2023, in Farragut, TN, at the age of 96. She was born on February 22, 1927, to Hiley and Raymond Cox in Clinton, TN.

At the age of 16, Lou’s life took a beautiful turn when she met and married the love of her life, Link “LC” Carden Bowling. Together, they were blessed with three children: Link Allen, Gary Lee, and Sue. Lou and LC shared an unbreakable bond that lasted until his passing in 2000.

In the kitchen, Lou’s impeccable culinary skills were able to shine. She generously shared her talents with the students of Glen Alpine and Norris Elementary Schools, where her homemade bread and rolls were a student favorite. At home, she effortlessly whipped up biscuits and gravy from scratch and was always ready to share her recipes and knowledge with others. Lou was renowned for her delicious pies and even had a friendly rivalry with her sister, Rosie, over who could bake the best chocolate pie.

She enjoyed spending time on her front porch near her flower garden, where she would talk with friends, family, and neighbors. Beyond gardening, Lou embraced life through clogging and tap-dancing, as well as singing alongside her sisters, Rosetta and Grace.

Lou’s life was a testament to her unwavering Christian faith, and she lived each day guided by the principles of Christ. Her loving spirit, cheerfulness, and open-heartedness made her a beloved figure in her community. Her laughter was infectious, and her welcoming nature knew no strangers. Lou leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, faith, and cherished memories that will forever warm the hearts of all those fortunate enough to have known her.

Lou is proceeded in death by her parents Hiley and Raymond Cox; siblings Elmore, Rosetta, Grace, and RL; and husband LC.

Lou is survived by her children Link Allen Bowling (Karen ), Gary Lee Bowling ( Martha), and Sue Bowling Clark (Lendelle); grandchildren Denise Bowling, Michael Bowling, Jason Bowling, Austin Clark, Jonathan Bowling, Eric Bowling, Link Tyler Clark; bonus grandchildren Brian Wright and Shawna Losacco; and great-grandchildren Hannah, Hunter, Nathan, Autumn, Andrew, Adam, Christopher, Grace, Nicholas, James, Katherine, Penn, Mina Lou, and Sula.

A celebration of Lou’s life will be held and hosted at Bethel Baptist Church, 11:00 am September 30, 2023.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Lou’s family.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...