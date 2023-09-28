Loretta H. Mustin, 91

Loretta H. Mustin, age 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 26th, 2023, surrounded by her family after a short illness.

Loretta was preceded in death by parents, David J. and Mary Elizabeth Heck; sisters, Bertha Johnson, Ethel Hall, Hazel Brown, Esther Williene “Billie” Byrd; and brother, Clyde Heck. Survivors include daughter, Sharon M. Reeder and husband, James, of Maryville; son, Robert G. Mustin of Powell; grandchildren, Sydney Katherine Reeder, Meredith Grace Reeder, and James Travis Reeder; and grand-dog, Max. Special relatives include niece, Janice Eshenroder; nephews, Roland Byrd & wife, Phyllis, and Dale Johnson; cousins, Millard D. Heck, Phyllis Whitkop, Lois Portillo, and Troy Lee Robinson & wife, Cheryl; and special friend, Don Bell.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the physicians and nurses of 5 West and the CCU at Methodist Medical Center for their care and kindness during her illness. In lieu of flowers, they request donations be made to JDRF Tennessee in memory of Loretta Mustin at 105 Westpark Blvd #415, Brentwood, TN 37027 or at jdrf.org.

The family will receive friends 10:30-11:30 am Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Graveside services will follow at 12 pm Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in the Garden of Gethsemane. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

