Lois M. Vowell, Rocky Top

Lois M. Vowell, age 91 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 16, 2023, at Summit View Nursing Home. Lois was a lifetime member and the oldest member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church of Briceville, Tennessee where she was a regular member of the church choir. Lois loved her flowers and loved to sit on her back porch watching the birds and deer in her yard.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Vowell, her parents: Tommy and Della Patterson, sisters: Bertha Tayler and Claude, Beatrice Phillips and Rev. Edwin Phillips, brothers: Charles K. Patterson, James C. Patterson and Wanda, and Tommy Lee Patterson.

She is survived by brother: Cavin J. Patterson and Henrietta, two foster sons: Chris Rutherford and Micheal Ray Phillips and several of their children, and several nieces and nephews, including Sue Hollis as her special caregiver.

Visitation will be on Wednesday evening, September 20, 2023, from 5 PM to 7 PM at Laurel Branch Baptist Church in Briceville, Tennessee with the Funeral Service following Visitation at 7 PM. The graveside service will be at Norris Memorial Garden on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM.

