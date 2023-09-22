Lois Jean (nee Smith) Cockerham, Liberty Township, OH

Lois Jean (nee Smith) Cockerham, age 87, of Liberty Township, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 21, 2023, in Kingston, Tennessee at the home of her daughter, Gale Kibler. Born in Patoka, Indiana on December 25, 1935, to George E. and Dovie I. (nee Mounts) Smith, both deceased. Reared from infancy after the death of her mother, by an aunt and uncle, Ross and Goldie Unger, also deceased. In addition to her mother, aunt & uncle, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd E. Cockerham whom she married in Princeton, Indiana in 1956; daughter, Jayne Myers; and daughter-in-law, Joan Bundren; sisters, Betty Shackelford and Ruth Ann Watson; brothers, George Maurice Smith, Kenneth E. Smith and James Smith.

Lois Jean was a 1953 graduate of Princeton High School in Princeton, Indiana. She retired in 1998 after being employed from 1972-1998 as a reporter, editor, and managing editor for editorial products of the Journal Publishing Company, Pulse-Journal, and Community Press newspapers.

Lois Jean was active for years on the boards of the Lakota District Music Organization and Mason (Ohio) Food Pantry. She enjoyed New Orleans’ music and for nearly three decades, made yearly trips to that city’s Jazz and Heritage Festival.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Gale Kibler and husband, Larry of Kingston, Tennessee

Son Mark Cockerham of Middletown, Ohio

Grandchildren Katrina Holthaus and husband, Jeff of Middletown, Ohio

Matthew Linton and Kristina Wilson of Maryville, Tennessee

Great-grandchildren Natile Hartman of Middletown, Ohio

Gregory Hartman of Hamilton, Ohio Bryce Holthaus of Middletown, Ohio Kaitlin Linton of Atoka, Tennessee Brady Grayson of Atoka, Tennessee Grayson Wilson of Maryville, Tennessee

Great-great-grandchildren Braxton Hartman of Middletown, Ohio

Many extended relatives and friends

Services will be held in Ohio. Shorter and Ryan Funeral Home of Mason, Ohio in charge of those services. Online register book may be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, Tennessee is honored to assist in the service arrangements for the Cockerham family.

