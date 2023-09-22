Landfill fire could impact wait times at Anderson trash centers 

Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN – A Friday morning fire at the Chestnut Ridge Landfill could impact Anderson County’s convenience centers. The centers will remain open but there could be delays.

While the county’s convenience (trash drop-off) centers are operated under contract with Waste Connections, the landfill is operated by Waste Management. Trash dumpsters from the convenience centers are picked up, when full, and they are taken to the landfill for disposal. Because of the fire, there may be delays as the landfill is limiting access for drop-offs to two trucks at a time, according to Anderson County Solid Waste Management.

That wait could cause delays in dumpsters being returned to convenience centers for re-use. Members of the public are urged to be patient if there are delays at the local convenience centers over the next couple of days.

