Kenneth Wayne Haerer, 75

Kenneth Wayne Haerer, fondly known as Kenny, was a remarkable man whose impact on the lives of his loved ones will never be forgotten. Born on November 15, 1947, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Kenny lived a life filled with love, laughter, and a dedication to his family.

Kenny’s education journey was a testament to his thirst for knowledge. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University New Orleans and went on to pursue an MBA from the University of Southwestern Louisiana. He then embarked on a Ph.D. program at the University of Arkansas, nearly completing all requirements except for his dissertation. Later in life, Kenny also earned a degree as a Master of Oriental Medicine. His love for learning persisted throughout his lifetime, shaping the way he approached every aspect of life.

With his sense of humor and lightheartedness, Kenny had an incredible ability to bring joy into the lives of others. Making people laugh was one of his greatest pleasures—a gift that brought warmth and laughter and created countless cherished moments. His caring nature extended far beyond humor; he would go above and beyond to support his family and help those in need. Kenny’s family was at the center of his universe, and he cherished every moment spent with them.

An avid researcher and learner, Kenny devoted countless hours to exploring various subjects that would benefit his loved ones. He was particularly passionate about herbs and alternative medicine—an interest that stemmed from his desire to find the best ways to help those he cared about. Kenny also possessed deep affection for animals, particularly dogs. Throughout his life, he lovingly welcomed several cherished canines and feline companions who became an inseparable part of his journey.

On September 9, 2023, Kenny passed away unexpectedly due to a cardiac event at his home in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Despite the sorrow that now grips his family and friends, they take solace in knowing that he was surrounded by his devoted wife, Jan, and their beloved dogs, finding comfort in their presence during his final moments.

Kenny’s proudest accomplishment and ultimate source of joy was his family. His wife, Jan, stood as a pillar of strength beside him, sharing not only the joys but also the challenges of life’s journey. He adored his daughters, MacKenzie Morris and Kelley Williams, along with their respective husbands, Eric Morris and Tony Williams. Kenny found immense delight in his grandchildren, Olivia and Chloe Morris and Weston, Meghan, Emelyn, and Adelyn Williams. Their smiles brought immeasurable happiness to his heart. He leaves behind his cherished brother Philip Haerer and sister-in-law Connie Haerer, who remained an integral part of his life. Kenny also treasured his nieces Lauren, Shannon, and Meghan.

As we say our goodbyes to Kenny, let us remember the kind soul he was—an individual whose laughter and love shone brightly upon so many. May we find inspiration in Kenny’s unwavering dedication to family and lifelong learning. Let us carry forward the lessons he taught us about compassion, humor, and the joy that can be found in even life’s simplest moments. Though Kenny may no longer be physically present with us, his spirit will forever live on within our hearts.

