Katherine Orton age 63 of Harriman passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, after a battle with Cancer.

Cremation was chosen and a private service will be held.

To leave a note for Katherine’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

