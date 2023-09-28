Karen Yvonne Vincent Stidham, Powell

Karen Yvonne Vincent Stidham, 72, of Powell, Tennessee passed away from sepsis on September 26, 2023, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born at home in Bullitt County, Kentucky in 1951 to James Gilbert and Beulah Mae (Warden) Vincent.  Karen was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Carolyn Pennick, her brother-in-law Charles “Shortie” Milam, and Virgil Jackson. She is survived by James Stidham, her husband of 47 years, her sisters Norma Jackson and Shirley Milam, six children, ten grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Karen was a beautiful woman of faith who enjoyed family time, reading, and traveling, especially if it included nature and outdoor life. She liked people for their personal truth and honesty and not their standing in life.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Sunday, October 1 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, 1501 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN.  

Flowers may be arranged by contacting Jackson Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN.

