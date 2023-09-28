Joshua Allen Braden, Briceville

Joshua Allen Braden, age 34 of Briceville, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023.

He was born on June 19, 1989, in Oak Ridge. Joshua enjoyed ginsenging, fishing, and hunting.

He is now in Heaven with his “Grandmother Burchfield,” Venia Burchfield. It was no secret that Joshua was her favorite. He is also preceded in death by his grandfather, Dewey Burchfield; paternal grandparents, Dalton and Annie-Belle Braden; great-grandmother, Gracie Bunch; many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Survivors include his parents, Edward and Pauline Braden; brother, Samson Braden; many uncles, aunts, and cousins; close friends, Harlan Jackson and Matthew Phillips.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Braden family. www.sharpfh.com.

