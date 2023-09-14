John Michael “Mike” Walker, Clinton

John Michael “Mike” Walker, age 55 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, in Oak Ridge Tennessee. John was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. John had a love for the circus and Dollywood parades. He wrote poetry, and loved football and NASCAR. John had a beautiful singing voice and a great sense of humor. John’s passion for animals allowed him to foster over 40 dogs and horses.

John is preceded in death by his father Samual H. Walker Jr, grandparents John and Sephie McFarland Samual Sr. and Nora Walker, and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his mother Reva Walker, uncle, Ralph McFarland, special cousins Debbie Crittenden and Desiree Lynch, Jerry Graham, Jr., Dawn Cox, Stephen McGill, and many other relatives and friends.

The Walker family will receive friends on Thursday, September 14th from 5:00 pm till the memorial service at 7:00 pm at Jones Mortuary Chapel. Rev. Jim McPherson officiating. The graveside will be held on Friday, September 15th at 2:00 pm at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powel. Serving as pallbearers will be Jerry Graham, Nick Graham, David Dotson, Ted Williams, David Brogdon, Phil Hicks, Duane Wilder and Jerry Graham III.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton TN is serving the family of John Michael “Mike” Walker.

