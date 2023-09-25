John Lawrence Trotter, Kingston

John Lawrence Trotter, age 58, of Kingston, TN passed away suddenly on September 21, 2023.

He is proceeded in death by his father Lawrence Harris Montgomery Trotter and is survived by his mother Leokadya Julia Trotter, sister Lizbeth Trotter Gargan/David William Gargan, sister Carol Lynn Runyan/William Wesley Runyan Jr., and nephews Wade Lawrence Gargan, Cully William Gargan, and his trusty dog Tucker.

John graduated from Lake Central High School in St. John, IN as well as Purdue University in Hammond, IN. He enjoyed his antique cars, boating, fishing, and working on his property in Kingston and his property in Ontario, Canada. He liked to cook and often pulled together some very tasty meals. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at the Farragut Presbyterian Church in Farragut, TN, on Sunday, October 1st at 1:00 pm where Reverend Matt Niemen will be officiating. Family and friends are encouraged to come. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity important to John, the Humane Society of Roane County – Detrease Kiser 4913 Stump Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Trotter Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...