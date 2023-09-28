Joe Wood Cable, 92

Joe Wood Cable, age 92, passed away peacefully Monday, September 25, 2023, at Canterfield of Oak Ridge, where he lived with his wife Wanda. Joe was born February 17, 1931, in Murray, Kentucky, and attended Murray State College. Joe moved his young family to Oak Ridge in 1955. With his freshly earned Ph.D. from Florida State University, he joined Ernie Wollan’s newly formed neutron scattering team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Joe’s highly regarded research there spanned nearly 40 years.

Joe was a hard and gifted worker, but he and Wanda managed to pack a bounty of joy into their 73 years of marriage. They were ballroom dancers, bowlers, water skiers, and world travelers. The high school sweethearts turned eternal youngsters took up sailing in their 50s and snow skiing in their 60s.

Joe is survived by beloved wife, Wanda Cable; sons, Joe, Jeff, and Michael Cable; daughter-in-law Barbara; grandson, Lewis; as well as many nieces, nephews, and special friends. He will be forever lovingly remembered by those who knew him.

Family & friends will meet at 10 am Monday, October 2, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services will Rev. Jenny Caughman officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

