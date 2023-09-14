Jessy Williams, Petros

Jessy Williams, 42 of Petros, went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2023. Jessy was best known by everyone for his kindness and big heart. He had a one-of-a-kind personality and he definitely lived life his own way that not many people could understand but he did. Jessy loved Petros, where he grew up, and everyone who lived there. We were all family and friends to him. He loved no one more than God and his dogs, Mater, Precious, and Allen. If we are being honest Mater was more than just a dog, he was definitely his best friend. If you saw Jessy, you saw Mater also. Jessy was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, nephew and friend. All of the memories will be cherished and he will forever be missed.

​He is preceeded in death by his Mother, Rena Williams, Grandmothers Barbara and Geneva, Uncle James Clay, the mother of his children Alisha Gilwreath, Sister in law Keisha Williams, Nephews Isaiah Williams and Aaron Gunter, Friends Wayne Dagley and Lynn Bunch.

​He is survived by his Grandfather Vernon Seiber, Father Bernie Williams, Partner Tammy Randolph, Brother Josh Williams, Sisters Heather (Junior) Daughtery, Heidi (Ron) Harris, Uncle David, Aunt Debbie, Uncle Paul Gene (Debbie) Williams, Aunt Randy Williams Clay, and Uncle Ed Seiber. A host of nieces and nephews, Lyndsey Ray, and children, Lydia and Reed. Elijah Freels and children Myia and Maverick. Shelby, Nathan, Luke, and Levi Williams, and daughter Salem. Jonah, Emma, Olivia, Kayne and Noah Williams. Special friends Landon Graham and Robbie Williams.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 8:00 p.m.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jessy Williams.

