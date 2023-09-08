Jesse Roger Childs, Kingston

Jesse Roger Childs, age 76, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center. He was born January 11, 1947, in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a United States Air Force veteran who served his country proudly. Roger was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church and enjoyed attending as long as his health permitted. He was also a member of the Oak Ridge Moose Lodge No. 1316. Roger had worked as a Machinist and Security Guard at the Y-12 Nuclear Plant for over 25 years before retiring. He loved playing golf.

Preceded in death by his parents, Jess Willard & Naomi Phillips Childs; mother of his children, Elizabeth “Libby” Ann Amos.

SURVIVORS

Daughters Karen Estep & husband, Earl of Kingston

Natalie Beason & husband, Roger of Knoxville

Sister Sandra Hampton & husband, Steve of Harriman

Grandchildren Jesse Eric Moore, Robert Tristan Schultz, Lexi Shultz

Step-granddaughter Skylar Estep

Special Niece Buffy Shane Hampton of Atlanta, GA

Several extended family members and friends

Celebration of life will be held at 5:00 pm, Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. James Griffith officiating and military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...