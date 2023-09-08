Jesse Roger Childs, Kingston

Jesse Roger Childs, age 76, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center. He was born January 11, 1947, in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a United States Air Force veteran who served his country proudly. Roger was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church and enjoyed attending as long as his health permitted. He was also a member of the Oak Ridge Moose Lodge No. 1316. Roger had worked as a Machinist and Security Guard at the Y-12 Nuclear Plant for over 25 years before retiring.  He loved playing golf.

Preceded in death by his parents, Jess Willard & Naomi Phillips Childs; mother of his children, Elizabeth “Libby” Ann Amos.

SURVIVORS

Daughters                        Karen Estep & husband, Earl of Kingston

                                         Natalie Beason & husband, Roger of Knoxville

Sister                                Sandra Hampton & husband, Steve of Harriman

Grandchildren                    Jesse Eric Moore, Robert Tristan Schultz, Lexi Shultz

Step-granddaughter           Skylar Estep

Special Niece                     Buffy Shane Hampton of Atlanta, GA

Several extended family members and friends  

Celebration of life will be held at 5:00 pm, Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. James Griffith officiating and military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements. 

