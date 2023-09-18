Jerry Wayne Harris, Jamestown

Jerry, Wayne, Harris, age 53 of Jamestown, Tennessee passed away at his home in Spring City, Tennessee on September 10, 2023.

Jerry had many occupations in life to name a few is logging, working in sawmills, and with oil wells. Currently, Jerry was employed as a yard supervisor at M&G Stone in Grandview Tennessee.

Jerry loved to fish, work, spend time with family, and to give a helping hand to others in his free time.

He was very compassionate, generous, kind, forgiving, and very loving. Jerry attended Pentecostal Worship Center where he praised and worshipped the Lord. He enjoyed worshiping alongside others and his brothers in Christ from the Rockhouse Ministries in Spring City, TN.

Jerry is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Frank & Alice Creselious, mother, Mary Harris, sister, Barbara Winningham, sister, Dianne Harris, and niece, Samantha Reagan, all of Jamestown, Tennessee.

Jerry is survived by his companion, Patty Evans of Spring City, Tennessee. Children: Latara Henning of Crossville, Tn, Derek (Bryanna) Harris of Monticello, Ky, Jeremy Waller of Cookeville, Tn, & Payton Waller of Pine Knot, KY.

Grandchildren: Marlie, Monroe, & Gabriel Henning of Crossville, Tn. Paelynn, Derek 2, Madison, & Aubrie Harris of Monticello, KY; Jake and Emma Walker of Cookeville, TN; Skye & Stormi Baird of Pine Knot, Ky. Siblings: James (Charlene) Harris, Ann (Cosby) Conatser. Virginia (Junior) Crabtree all of Jamestown, Tn. Former Mother-in-law, Ardena Viles of Independence, Ky. And numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, employers, coworkers, and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, September 18, 2023, at Pentecostal Worship Center, 25000 Rhea County Hwy., Spring City, TN 37381 from 11:00-12:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Grace officiating. Interment will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Spring City.

