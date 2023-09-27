Jennifer Lynn Shelton, Rockwood

Jennifer Lynn Shelton, age 43 of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born on December 2, 1979, in Ohio. She was a loving mother, daughter, and friend. She worked most of her life in the nursing field as an LPN. She had aspirations to go back to school and become an RN. She enjoyed shopping, going to the beach, and her collection of Pioneer Women cookware. She also loved her pets and spending time with them. She is preceded in death by her baby boy: Devin O’Hara; and her maternal grandmother: Frances Mullen. She is survived by:

Mother: Shirley Nickel

Father: Terry Cooke

Daughter: Jasmine O’Hara

Aunts & Uncles: Brenda Henderson (Jon), Carl Mullen (Laura), Carol Purvis (Steve), and Gary Mullen (Kim)

and several other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET with Bro. Adam Barnes officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Jennifer Lynn Shelton.

