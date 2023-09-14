JASON DOCKERY, PERSON OF INTEREST IN FATAL SHOOTING OF SHYSTIE MAYBERRY, TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

CAPTURED! Sheriff’s Deputies search Jason Dockery after a 2-Day manhunt.

Union County, Tennessee – Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker announced this afternoon, the successful apprehension of Jason Dockery. Dockery is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Shysti Mayberry. He was taken into custody in Union County, Tennessee, at approximately 2:45 pm following an extensive search conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies.

As the investigation into the shooting continues, Sheriff Barker assured the community that more information will be released as it becomes available. The team of law enforcement professionals involved in the case is determined to uncover all relevant details and ensure justice is served. Dockery is also wanted for Violation of Probation from Sevier County and Felony Evading, Reckless Endangerment, Child Abuse Neglect & Endangerment, and multiple traffic offenses in Claiborne County.

Sheriff Barker would like to extend his heartfelt appreciation to the United States Marshals Service, The Lee County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, The Virginia State Police, The Virginia State Parks Service, The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, The Union County Sheriff’s Office, the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force, the District Attorney General Dave Clark, and many other agencies that provided invaluable assistance during the search for Dockery. Air assets were provided by The Virginia State Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Sheriff Barker remarked, “we work best when we work together and here the collaboration, dedication, and tireless efforts have played a crucial role in bringing the suspect into custody.” Sheriff Russell Barker urges anyone with additional information related to this case to come forward and cooperate fully with law enforcement. The public’s assistance has been and continues to be invaluable in ensuring a thorough and comprehensive investigation.

