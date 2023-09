Jamie Ray Seeber, Clinton

Jamie Ray Seeber, age 41, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023, in Clinton, TN.

Jamie enjoyed music, fishing, and sports. He was also a native of Clinton and was of the Baptist faith.

He is preceded in death by his father Otis Ray Seeber; grandparents Crosley and Alice Seeber; grandparents Josie Seiber Daugherty and Andy Seiber; and aunt Patsy Bell.

He is survived by his mother Mary Ann Seeber.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Anderson Memorial Gardens at 2:00 PM. Ronnie Maples will be officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Seeber family.

