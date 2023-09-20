Jamie Evan Beets Jr, Oak Ridge

Jamie Evan Beets, Jr., age 30 of Oak Ridge passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, in Williamsburg, KY. He was born in Knoxville on February 1, 1993. Evan enjoyed traveling and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Julie Loy Beets;

Grandpa, Paul Joseph Loy.

He is survived by his father, James Evan Beets, Sr.;

Brother James Beets, II and his son, Max of Maryville;

Close friend, Chris Hill of Oak Ridge;

And several aunts, uncles, and good friends.

Cremation was chosen with no services planned at this time.

