James David Hawes, Harriman

Mr. James David Hawes, age 66, of Harriman, TN passed away at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. He was born September 18, 1956, to Riley and Eula Hawes in Oberlin, Ohio. He was an independent rock mason for several years. He loved to star gaze and look at the constellations through all of his telescopes and get lost in the wonders of the sky. He loved to read and enjoyed sci-fi and history the most and was even referred to as, ‘The Professor’ for his love of reading books most from the publisher Isaac Asimov. He was delighted by his little expresso machine that he carried with him. He spent close to two years traveling cross country and visited all 4 US coasts doing what small jobs he could to make it to the next destination. He was so proud of his children and loved every moment he could with them and no matter the distance or time apart, he made it feel as if you never left. He is preceded in death by his parents: Riley and Eula Hawes; sister: Barbara Ledbetter; brother: Joel Hawes; and sister-in-law: Neta Hawes. He is survived by:

Wife: Regina Hawes of Harriman, TN

Daughters: Sara Witteck (Erik) of Chicago, IL

Jennifer Hawes of San Diego, CA

Son: Jason Brown (Amber) of Crossville, TN

Brothers: John Hawes of Rockwood, TN

Doug Hawes (Rhonda) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Ethan Witteck, Lorelai Witteck, Erik Witteck, Mitchell Witteck, Kaydence Brown, Brooklyn Brown, Jaiden Brown, Addison Brown, and Madison Brown.

Great-grandchild: Oliver Witteck

Step-son: Tyrel Brock (Allison) of Cookeville, TN

Step-grandchildren: Bryson Brock, Skylar Brock, Kyleigh Brock, and Ryla Brock

Nieces: Giovanna, Erin, Amber, and Rebekah

Nephews: Jake and Josh

Cremation arrangements have been made at this time. The family will be scheduling a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James David Hawes.

