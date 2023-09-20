Jackson Leroy Marshall Jr, 38

Jackson Leroy Marshall Jr (Junior, June) 38, unexpectedly passed away on September 13, 2023, in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

Jackson was born December 15, 1984, in Brandywine, Maryland to parents Jackson and Joan Marshall. Jackson grew up in Accokeek, Maryland, and moved to Jefferson City, Tennessee in 2010. Jackson was an extremely hard worker. Loved music and made friends wherever he went. Loved children and loved the Lord. He was an active member of Crossroads Community Church in Newport, Tennessee.

Jackson will be lovingly remembered by his parents Jackson & Joan Marshall. Children Jackson Marshall III, Johnathan Marshall, Summer Marshall, Benjamin Marshall & June Jinx. Sister Roseanna Thompson, brother-in-law Donnell Thompson, nephew DJ Thompson, nieces DeAnna and Delilah Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jessica Jinx. Grandparents Gloria & Robert Marshall, grandparents Jackie & Louise Powell, uncles Johnny Marshall & Jackie Powell Jr.

A celebration of life will be held at the Renovatus Farm on October 7th, 2023 at 3:00. Renovatus is located at 583 Cannon Road, Jefferson City TN 37760. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the GoFundMe set up for Jackson’s family to help with expenses.

