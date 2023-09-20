Jack Hembree, Oliver Springs

Jack Hembree, age 82 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Jack was born on January 17, 1941, in Oliver Springs where he lived his entire life. In his younger years, he was a great baseball player for Oliver Springs High School where he graduated in 1959. Later, he coached several ball teams in this area for many years. Jack was also very well known for building custom cabinetry for over 60 years. In addition, Jack loved to bird hunt. He and his wife, Mayron are members of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Harriman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Hembree; parents, Cotton and Lula Jean Hembree; brothers, Arvel Hembree and Tom Hembree; sister, Alma Johnson.

Survivors include his wife, Mayron Hembree; brother, Joe Hembree, and wife Lois; sisters, Mae Dayton and husband Bill, and Alice Thacker; step-children, Vaneesa McKinney and husband James, Shannon Prater, and wife Leah; sister-in-law, Donna Arakawa, and husband David; special nephew, Bryan Arakawa. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and special friends and neighbors.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Will Gouge officiating. Burial will be at 11 am on Saturday at Dyllis Baptist Church Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Hembree family. www.sharpfh.com.

