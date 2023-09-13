Intermittent lane closures to begin on South Tulane Avenue this week

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Sept. 12, 2023) – Beginning on or about September 13, the sweeping-right-turn lane on South Tulane Avenue that leads to South Illinois Avenue will be closed and removed.

The purpose of this project is to construct a new turn lane from southbound South Tulane Avenue and remove the sweeping-right-turn lane. New sidewalks, handicap ramps, and a signal pole with mast arms will be installed. The construction of new lanes is anticipated to be completed by early December.

To turn right from southbound S. Tulane Avenue to northbound S. Illinois Avenue, drivers will need to proceed to the light and turn right at the traffic signal. Other lane closures along S. Tulane Avenue and S. Illinois Avenue will take place intermittently.

Signage will be posted to direct drivers while the lane closure is in effect.

Please call the Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875 or visit oakridgetn.gov/public-works with questions.

