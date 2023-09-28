Ina Lou Gamble Mack, 91

Ina Lou Gamble Mack, age 91, went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2023. She was born in the Wheat Community of Oak Ridge to parents, James Andrew Gamble and Laura Walker Gamble. Mrs. Mack was a skilled seamstress, making dresses for her four girls throughout their lives. She also did professional sewing for clients of her niece, interior designer, Gail Reed. She was also a talented cook who loved cooking for her family and friends. From her early teenage years on, she cooked for many preachers who came to preach at Chapman Grove Baptist Church. Chapman Grove was where she was a faithful member until her health prevented her from attending the last two years of her life. She was an extraordinary woman who loved the Lord and her family. Ina Lou exemplified a servant’s heart. From an early age in life, she served others. Along the way, she loved, cared for, and served them in many ways. Mrs. Mack left school in the seventh grade to care for her sick mother. Ina Lou and Odeva also cared for her father, who lived with her family, throughout his elderly life. She tended to her Aunt Mary who lived next door for many years as well. She cared for her husband in his time of sickness, her grandchildren, and when families needed help. Mrs. Mack had a talent and calling of always making others feel special. Proverbs 31:10 says, “Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.” Mrs. Mack could be defined no better than the description of a Proverbs 31 woman. “Give her of the fruit of her hands; And let her own works praise her in the gates.” Proverbs 31:31

She was preceded in death by her parents, James A. Gamble and Laura Walker Gamble; the love of her life, Odeva Mack; All four brothers, Lawrence, Raymond, Ernest, and Roscoe Gamble; And sister Dessie Freels. Ina Lou was the baby of the family.

Mrs. Mack is survived by her four loving daughters, Janice (Ed) Smith, Martha (Gary) Burnum, Annette (Rick) Barnett, and Carolyn Thompson. Grandchildren, Chris (Jessica) Smith, Carrie (Jeff) Kidd, Marlena (Craig) Moser, Savanna Burnum, Adam (Amber) Barnett, Jonathan Barnett, Derek (Kerry) Thompson, Luke (Chrissy) Thompson; great-grandchildren, Colt Moser, Fox Barnett, Tristan Thompson, Kyla Thompson, and Lily Thompson.

Mrs. Mack was cared for by her four daughters over the last few years with special assistance from two kind souls. Special thank you to granddaughter in love, Amber Barnett, who loved Mrs. Mack as her own. For continuing the servant heart tradition and being such a wonderful caregiver. Also, special thank you to granddaughter, Carrie Kidd, for spending many special early Saturday mornings with Mrs. Mack. Her compassionate and generous heart left an indelible mark on the lives of her family and friends. All of whom she loved and were blessed to know will deeply mourn her loss.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 29, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 7:00 p.m. with Brother Jack Hearon officiating. Burial 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Chapman Grove Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Mack Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...