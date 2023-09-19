Helen Brown Davidson, Rockwood

Helen Brown Davidson, age 72 of Rockwood, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 16, 2023. Helen was born in Sparkmon, Arkansas, to Robert Brown & Margerine Edgeston on February 14, 1951. Helen was loved by everybody that knew her. She had a very compassionate heart and would help anybody she could. She was full of life and enjoyed being around her family and dogs. She was a member of Brickyard Springs Community Worship Center, formerly known as First Baptist on Lenoir Street in Rockwood, and enjoyed helping in the church and serving the Lord. Helen leaves to cherish her memory:

Sons: Bossie Davidson & Branson Davidson

“Daughter” – Becky Davidson

Grandchildren: Bre’Aunna Davidson, Brandi Davidson, Britayzia Davidson, Jasmine Johnson, and Armond Davidson

Great Grandchildren: Lariyah Clark & Alycia Weddle

Sister: Ruth Jackson

Neice: Teresa Tolson

Great Nephews: Michael Beeks & Nyqulois Coley

Helen was preceded in death by her parents: Robert Brown & Margerine Edgeston, her sister: Louise Milsap, and her daughter: Margerine Davidson. Helen will be greatly missed, but we know that she is resting in the arms of Jesus. Rest easy Helen aka “Granny” until we see you again. We love you!

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET with Pastor Steven Womack officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Helen Brown Davidson.

