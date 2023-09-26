Gregory Stephen “Greg” Fritts, Rockwood

Gregory Stephen “Greg” Fritts, age 56, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, September 23, 2023, at his home. He was born May 1, 1967, in Harriman, Tennessee. Greg was a talented guitar player and also of other instruments. He has been a hard worker all of his life and helped many people, but music was his life. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James & Lucille Barr, and Clyde & Evelyn Fritts; brother, Brad Fritts; and nephew, Tyler Ray.

Survivors include:

Parents:        Dallas & Rita Fritts of Rockwood, TN

Sister:         Angela Fritts of Rockwood, TN

Special Friend:    Lee Burchett of Walland, TN

Fellow Musicians, and Other Relatives and Special Friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Interment will be held at a later date in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. 

