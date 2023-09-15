Gregory Chambers, Deer Lodge

Gregory Chambers age 30 of Deer Lodge, TN embraced his heavenly home on September 8, 2023. He was welcomed into this world on March 2, 1993. He is the son of Tina Morgan and “Bonus Dad” Mikey Morgan of Deer Lodge, TN.

Gregory is the proud dad of Maverick Gregory and Wyatt Heath. He is the better half of the boys’ Mother, Alexus McElhaney.

Gregory is survived by his brothers, Mickael Morgan (Jessica Tew) of Deer Lodge, TN; Jordan Chambers of Deer Lodge, TN; sisters, Robin Chambers of Grimsley, TN; Harlie George (Josh George) of Grimsley, TN and Christian Chambers (Ryne Miller) of Deer Lodge, TN. Brother-in-law, Dawson McElhaney (Kayla). Sister-in-law, Jayda Burgess (Seth). Nephews, Jack Morgan, Briar George, and Oliver Burgess. Nieces, Darcy George, Kinsley Miller, and Kaylee Chambers. He was preceded in death by his Grandpa’s Jack Morgan, Oscar Lowe, and Johnny Spurling. Grandmother’s Linda England and Sandra Spurling. Father-in-Law Heath McElhaney. Aunt, Leesa Hicks. Uncle, Wayne Lowe. Cousins, Wade Lowe; Tommy Sexton; Redman Blevens. Nephew, Nathaniel Chambers.

Gregory loved his family wholeheartedly, each and everyone. He spent time walking the woods talking to our Lord and filling his heart with His word while digging for ginseng roots. He had a passion for Peterbilts, motorcycles, and old Ford trucks. It was his dream to one day receive his CDL and pursue a career in trucking. There wasn’t much he couldn’t fix on anything with wheels. He loved anything pertaining to the outdoors such as hunting, fishing, and searching for arrowheads. If anyone was in need he always tried his best to help.

This worldly earth has lost a brother in Christ because Gregory was saved. We can seek peace and comfort within our hearts knowing how much he loved our Lord and that we will see him again. Our lives are forever changed without his smiles, laughs, and bear hugs.

The family will receive friends on September 24, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

The family will be having a gathering after services at the home of Tina and Mikey Morgan.

