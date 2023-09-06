Glenda Pauline Melton, Kingston

News Department 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 13 Views

Glenda Pauline Melton, age 65, of Kingston, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingston where she enjoyed singing in the choir as long as her health permitted. She also liked visiting Jamestown Assisted Living and Sycamore Trace, where she played cards and Bingo with the residents. Her favorite times were those spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her father, Tommy Wayne Breazeale; mother, Reba Fern Rector Swicegood; sisters, Brenda Gail Davis, Linda Lou Miller, and Kathy Lynn Haire.

SURVIVORS

Loving husband of 45 years           Marcus Carson Melton of Kingston

Daughter                                         Camill Snow of Knoxville

Stepchildren                                    Danny Melton & wife, Amy of Chattanooga

                                                        Wendy Clow & husband, Scott of Jackson, Michigan

Brother                                            Tommy Breazeale of Harriman

Sisters                                              Helen McClung of Kingston

                                                        Sandra Davis & husband, Stacy of Kingston

A host of grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 6:00 pm, Friday, September 8, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Kingston with Celebration of Life following at 6:00 pm, with Pastor Dale Darley officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Maylen Rogers, Harriman

Maylen Rogers, age 62 of Harriman passed away September 5, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: