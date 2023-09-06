Glenda Pauline Melton, Kingston

Glenda Pauline Melton, age 65, of Kingston, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingston where she enjoyed singing in the choir as long as her health permitted. She also liked visiting Jamestown Assisted Living and Sycamore Trace, where she played cards and Bingo with the residents. Her favorite times were those spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her father, Tommy Wayne Breazeale; mother, Reba Fern Rector Swicegood; sisters, Brenda Gail Davis, Linda Lou Miller, and Kathy Lynn Haire.

SURVIVORS

Loving husband of 45 years Marcus Carson Melton of Kingston

Daughter Camill Snow of Knoxville

Stepchildren Danny Melton & wife, Amy of Chattanooga

Wendy Clow & husband, Scott of Jackson, Michigan

Brother Tommy Breazeale of Harriman

Sisters Helen McClung of Kingston

Sandra Davis & husband, Stacy of Kingston

A host of grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 6:00 pm, Friday, September 8, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Kingston with Celebration of Life following at 6:00 pm, with Pastor Dale Darley officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

