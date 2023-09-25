George William “Billy” Baird, Rockwood

Mr. George William “Billy” Baird, age 66, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday, September 23, 2023. He was born in Rockwood, Tennessee on May 22, 1957. He retired from Rockwood Village Apartments as Head of Maintenance. He spent most of his time helping others. Billy attended Macedonia Baptist Church. He also loved his family very much.

He is preceded in death by his parents Bill & Charlotte Wicks Baird, and sister Kitty Clemons.

Survived by:

Wife: Betty Baird of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughter: Denira Williams (Bobby) of Clinton, Tennessee

Son: Juston Baird (Amanda) of Harriman, Tennessee

Daughter: Rhiannion Baird of Rockwood, Tennessee

Son: Christian Baird of Rockwood, Tennessee

Grandchildren: Destiny Baird, Jamie Baird, Isaiah Williams, Emersyn Williams

Sister: Cathy Poland

Brother: Larry Baird

Cremation arrangements have been made to honor Mr. Baird’s wishes. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. George William “Billy” Baird.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...