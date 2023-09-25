George William “Billy” Baird, Rockwood

Mr. George William “Billy” Baird, age 66, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday, September 23, 2023. He was born in Rockwood, Tennessee on May 22, 1957. He retired from Rockwood Village Apartments as Head of Maintenance. He spent most of his time helping others. Billy attended Macedonia Baptist Church. He also loved his family very much.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bill & Charlotte Wicks Baird, and sister Kitty Clemons.
Survived by:
Wife: Betty Baird of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughter: Denira Williams (Bobby) of Clinton, Tennessee
Son: Juston Baird (Amanda) of Harriman, Tennessee
Daughter: Rhiannion Baird of Rockwood, Tennessee
Son: Christian Baird of Rockwood, Tennessee
Grandchildren: Destiny Baird, Jamie Baird, Isaiah Williams, Emersyn Williams
Sister: Cathy Poland
Brother: Larry Baird
Cremation arrangements have been made to honor Mr. Baird’s wishes. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. George William “Billy” Baird.