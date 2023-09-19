George Richard Curtis McAbee, Harriman

George Richard Curtis McAbee, age 53 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 16, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 27, 1969, in East Point, Georgia. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during Operation Desert Storm. He was the pastor at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church in Harriman. He loved his church family and being with the youth of the church. At the age of 8, his mother told him he would one day be a pastor of a church, and eventually found his church home and his calling. He was also a member of the Sons of God Motorcycle Ministry. He was a graduate of Harriman High School and played football there before continuing his athletic career at Carson Newman College. He was a lover of sports throughout his entire life. He enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Vols, and his beloved Blue Devils. He even coached little league football with the youth of Harriman. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and truly had a green thumb for his love of gardening and flowers. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, pastor, and friend. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Tennessee Cancer Specialist and our favorite RN, Shelly Myers, and to all our new friends they met there. He is preceded in death by his unborn child: Canaan; Grandparents: Wayvalene McAbee, James Nelson McAbee, Velma Marie McAbee, George Pasdach, and Lucille Pasdach; aunts: Toddy Wright, Betty Allen; mother-in-law: Helen Dupes; and brother-in-law: Brian Rollins. He is survived by:

Wife: Sherry McAbee

Parents: Donna & Ronald E. McAbee

Children: Kurt McAbee, Cole McAbee (Sarah), Ty McAbee (Hayle), Eli McAbee (Sarah), and Bradly DeArmond (Whitney), and their child, Berklynn DeArmond

Brother: James McAbee (Denicia)

Niece & Nephew: Christopher McAbee & Cheyenne McAbee

Aunt: Doris Hawn

Uncle: Curtis Whitson

Father-in-law: Bud Dupes

Sister-in-law: Sandy Rollins

and many other extended relatives, friends, and church family

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 pm ET at Walnut Hill Baptist Church in Harriman, TN. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Bro. Scotty Smith, Bro. Doug Johnson, and Bro. Mychal “Kroker” Spence officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 8:30 am ET at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville. (2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920) Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Walnut Hill Baptist Church (106 Birch St, Harriman, TN 37748). Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. George Richard Curtis McAbee.

