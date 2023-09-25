George Henry Krebs Sr, 92, Clinton

George Henry Krebs, Sr., 92, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away Friday, September 22, 2023, at

Canterfield of Oak Ridge with his beloved wife Shirley “Tootie” at his side.

George was born in Newport, Kentucky to the late George L. and Julia J. Strategier Krebs. He met his wife Tootie as a second grader at St. Therese Catholic School in Southgate, Kentucky. As a high schooler, he was employed by Brienes Jeweler in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he apprenticed to learn the art of clock and watch repair. He was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School in Newport, Kentucky, and attended Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. During the Korean Conflict, George served in the US Air Force as an aviation instrument mechanic in Japan and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. George and Tootie were married in February 1954, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Southgate, Kentucky, after his return from Japan. George worked with family at Simon & Fischer Oldsmobile in Newport, Kentucky until 1969, when George and his family moved to Clinton, Tennessee. There, with Tootie at his side, he started Krebs Chevrolet, Inc. in Clinton, operating it for 22 years until retiring in 1991. George continued to collect and repair clocks and watches throughout his life and into retirement.

George was a devout Catholic and a long-time member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton,

Tennessee, where he was one of the original founding members. In addition, George was a long-time

member of the Clinton Civitan Club and the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce. He served on the

Board of Directors for First American Bank (now Regions Bank) and the Clinton City School Board. Other

interests included Major League Baseball, having played ball as a child with his lifelong friend, Hall of

Famer Jim Bunning, and attending clock shows as a member of the National Association of Watch &

Clock Collectors.

Left to cherish his memory are Tootie, his wife of 69 years, sons Dr. George Krebs, Jr. (Myra), Joe Krebs

(Chantel), and daughters Lori Puryear, and Julie Edmondson (Carl), grandchildren Sarah Burns (Joseph),

Alex Krebs (Emma), Katie Schreiber (Bryan), Andrew Cook, Ryan Cook, Matthew Puryear, Blake Edmondson, Peyton Krebs, step-grandchildren Branton Brown, Dan Edmondson, Josh Edmondson

(Charity), Katie Meister (Jon), Carla Pimental (Mike), Cory Richardson, Cameron Richardson (Carolyn),

and great-grandchildren Avalyn Maier, Josie Burns, Keaton Schreiber, and Kaiden Schreiber.

George was preceded in death by his parents George L. and Julia J. Strategier Krebs, brothers Rev. Paul F.

Krebs and Stanley M. Krebs, son-in-law Marshall H. Puryear, and granddaughter Leza A. Watts.

The family wishes to extend special thanks for the loving and compassionate care received from the staff

at Canterfield of Oak Ridge, Amedisys Hospice, and dear friend Deacon Dan Hosford of St. Joseph

Catholic Church, Norris, Tennessee.

Receiving of friends will be Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 9 am at St. Therese Catholic Church in

Clinton, Tennessee, with funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Burial will immediately follow at Grandview Memorial Garden. A separate memorial Mass is being planned for the very near future in his hometown of Southgate, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Building Debt Reduction Fund

at St. Therese Catholic Church (701 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN 37716) or the Employee Fund

at Canterfield of Oak Ridge (200 Bus Terminal Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830). Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is handling arrangements in Clinton, TN.

