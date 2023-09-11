George (G.W.) Wayne Bass, 67

George (G.W.) Wayne Bass, aka Dubby, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 8, 1956. G.W. spent over 30 years traveling to many different states as a truck driver. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Mona Massengill Bass; grandparents, Lum and Florence Massengill, John and Elsie Bass; mother-in-law, Ardie Lowe.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Bonnie Bass of Oliver Springs; daughter, Diana (Greg) Burney; grandchildren, Travis and Morgan Burney all of Oliver Springs; sister, Kathie (Tony) Vandergriff of Crossville; brother, Randy (Jennifer) Bass of Oliver Springs; brother-in-law and special friend, Billy (Pam) Lowe; nephews, Derick and Darin Vandergriff, Derek T. Vanover, Derek A. Vandergriff, Tobias Stephens, and Chase Vandergriff; nieces, Alex and Lauren Bass, and Amy (Ross) Stephens.

G.W. chose to be cremated and there are no services scheduled at this time.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Bass family. www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...