George (G.W.) Wayne Bass, 67

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 30 Views

George (G.W.) Wayne Bass, aka Dubby, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 8, 1956. G.W. spent over 30 years traveling to many different states as a truck driver. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Mona Massengill Bass; grandparents, Lum and Florence Massengill, John and Elsie Bass; mother-in-law, Ardie Lowe.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Bonnie Bass of Oliver Springs; daughter, Diana (Greg) Burney; grandchildren, Travis and Morgan Burney all of Oliver Springs; sister, Kathie (Tony) Vandergriff of Crossville; brother, Randy (Jennifer) Bass of Oliver Springs; brother-in-law and special friend, Billy (Pam) Lowe; nephews, Derick and Darin Vandergriff, Derek T. Vanover, Derek A. Vandergriff, Tobias Stephens, and Chase Vandergriff; nieces, Alex and Lauren Bass, and  Amy (Ross) Stephens.

G.W. chose to be cremated and there are no services scheduled at this time.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Bass family. www.sharpfh.com.

About News Department

Check Also

Carol Diane Byrd Thomas, Deer Lodge

Mrs. Carol Diane Byrd Thomas, age 72, of Deer Lodge, passed away Saturday, September 9, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: