Gary “Bubba” Burnett, Kingston

Gary “Bubba” Burnett, 72, of Kingston, TN, passed away on September 5th after a long and valiant battle with heart disease and lung cancer. Bubba was born on November 6th, 1950, to Winston and Virginia Baxter Burnett in Knoxville, TN. Shortly after graduating from Karns High School in 1968, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. In 1979 he started working for the Department of Energy where he worked in numerous career fields, including welding, pipefitting, general construction, and maintenance. He retired in 2014 as a Maintenance Supervisor at Y-12 after 35 years of good and faithful service. Bubba never met a stranger and loved swapping stories with folks. His passion was fishing. He loved making fishing lures and participating in fishing tournaments. Bubba caught his best catch in 1995 when he met and married Patricia Ann Worley Davis.

Bubba is predeceased by his parents and stepdaughter, Cassandra Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his brother, Terry Burnett; sisters, Debbie Dillion and Gail Lee; two children; Christine Burnett Mims and Jennifer Burnett LaCassee; stepson; David Davis; and one granddaughter and one grandson.

The Family will be receiving friends and family at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston, Tennessee, on Friday, September 8th between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Services will be conducted by Rev. Becky Milligan beginning at 7:00 PM. The graveside service will be Private. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Burnett Family.

