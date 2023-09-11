Fundraiser for Micheal Dunn Center coming this Friday

Brad Jones
Community

Come join members of The Michael Dunn Staff at The Harriman David Webb Riverfront Park Friday Sept 15th 5 till 8pm, for a fun evening of live music, activities & more, all while you enjoy a delicious catfish dinner! Proceeds from this event will benefit Michael Dunn Center, a local non-profit organization that supports & empowers children & adults living with developmental & intellectual disabilities. Dinner will begin at 5pm, with events concluding by 8pm. Come join us for this fun-filled family event & help support a wonderful cause! Contact Cindy Gregg at 865-369-3548 for more details.

