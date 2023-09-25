Frank Taylor Adkins, 80

Frank Taylor Adkins went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 22, 2023, surrounded by wife and family by his side. Frank was born February 5, 1943, in Jellico, TN to Christine Wilson Adkins and Boyd Morrison Adkins. Frank was named after his grandparents Frank Adkins and Taylor Wilson and later earned the nickname Tractor Pull Frank (a family joke). He was saved at an early age and belonged to New Salem Baptist Church. He loved to hunt and fish, enjoyed sports, coached little league baseball, football, and basketball, and most loved going to watch children and grandchildren in their sports. Most of his life he worked in construction as a carpenter; there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix until he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2006.

Frank is survived by wife of 62 years Wilma Miller; children Charlotte Burress, Ricky (Vangie) Adkins of Clinton, David (Tina) Adkins of Gallatin, Michael (Christy) Adkins of Karns; grandchildren Stephen (Christina) McNally, Jessica Burress, Jonathan (Erin) Adkins, Matt (Heather) Adkins, Taylor Adkins, Chandler (Katelyn) Adkins, Luke Adkins, Carlee Adkins; great-grandchildren Elijah Burress, Vova and Kyrylo Adkins, Sutton, McKenna, Chase and Magnolia McNally, Gabriel Adkins, Gatlin Adkins; siblings Annette Ross and late husband Gerald of Kingston, Libby Sharp and husband Earl of Knoxville, Barbara Baird of Frankfort, KY, Ben Adkins and wife Donna of Clinton, brother-in-law Roy Lee Harber and late wife Shirley of Clinton, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Thanks to all of the people who took care of him, from Gentiva Hospice Group, Chrissy, and The Waters – who did what we could not have done on our own.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, September 29, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Frank’s family.

