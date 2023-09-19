Frances J. Jones, 92, Coalfield

Frances J. Jones, age 92 of Coalfield passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 18, 2023. Frances was a strong Christian lady who loved the Lord and was a very active at Middle Creek Baptist Church for fifty-plus years. She served in Sunday School, VBS, and the nursery.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for her family and others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Kelsie Holbert;

Husband, Benjamin Jones; and sons, Baby Ronald and Randy Jones;

Grandsons, Jaime Jones and Davy Hall;   Brother, Billy Holbert.

She is survived by her children, Danny (Peggy) Jones of Rockwood,

 Donnie (Kathy) Jones of Jacksboro, Jennifer Hall of Coalfield, Lisa (Bernie) Humphrey of Clinton, Debbie Frederick of Texas and Peggy (Ronnie) Weaver of Oak Ridge;

She was dearly loved by several Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and

 Great-Great-Grandchildren;

And a host of nieces and nephews; 

Brother, Harold(Laura) Holbert of Knoxville;

Sister, Jewel and   Sister-in-law, Nancy Holbert, both of Knoxville;

Special friend, Victor Bunch;

Frances had a deep love for her friends, community, and her church family.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in Davis Cemetery, Coalfield. The service will begin at 11:00 am with Pastor Corey Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Middle Creek Baptist Church, 6455 Knoxville Hwy,

Oliver Springs, TN 37840 or go to middlecreekbc.org., scroll to bottom of first page to GIVE.

