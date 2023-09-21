Frances “Frannie” Crabtree, Clinton

Frances “Frannie” Crabtree, age 36, of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville after a lifelong battle of seizures. She was born February 18, 1987, in Crossville and was a 2005 graduate of Alvin C. York Agricultural Institute in Fentress County. Frannie loved listening to music and enjoyed fishing. She also loved children. Preceded in death by her brother, William Crabtree; and grandmother, Joan Jones.

SURVIVORS

Loving Mother & Father                      Sharon & Bobby Jones of Clinton

Father                                                  William Crabtree, Sr. of Allardt

Brother                                                William Crabtree of Jamestown

Grandmothers                         Joyce Chinn of Oak Ridge

                                                            Sally Carey of Allardt

Grandfather                                         Ray Jones of Oliver Springs

Boyfriend                                            Justin Cox & family of Louisville

A host of extended family and friends          

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for memorial donations be made to Fraker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

