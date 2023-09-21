Frances “Frannie” Crabtree, Clinton

Frances “Frannie” Crabtree, age 36, of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville after a lifelong battle of seizures. She was born February 18, 1987, in Crossville and was a 2005 graduate of Alvin C. York Agricultural Institute in Fentress County. Frannie loved listening to music and enjoyed fishing. She also loved children. Preceded in death by her brother, William Crabtree; and grandmother, Joan Jones.
SURVIVORS
Loving Mother & Father Sharon & Bobby Jones of Clinton
Father William Crabtree, Sr. of Allardt
Brother William Crabtree of Jamestown
Grandmothers Joyce Chinn of Oak Ridge
Sally Carey of Allardt
Grandfather Ray Jones of Oliver Springs
Boyfriend Justin Cox & family of Louisville
A host of extended family and friends
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for memorial donations be made to Fraker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.