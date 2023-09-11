Former School Resource Officer Takes Plea Deal

According to court records, a former school resource officer has taken a plea deal after allegedly “engaging in inappropriate conduct” with high school students. 36-year-old James Lawson was indicted on charges of solicitation of a minor and two counts of solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct by electronic means. Lawson resigned from ACSO in December of 2020, the same day he learned Sheriff Russell Barker opened an internal affairs investigation after finding Lawson was accused of having inappropriate engagements with two Clinton High School students. Lawson had been a school resource officer at Clinton High School since August of 2020.

