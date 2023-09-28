Faye (Breazeale) Stinnett, Soddy-Daisy

Faye (Breazeale) Stinnett 73 was born on April 8, 1950, in Kingston TN. to the late Willie Ruth & JB Breazeale. Faye went to meet her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept 26, 2023, at Soddy Daisy Healthcare Center surrounded by family.

Faye spent most of her younger days enjoying time with her family. She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom, she always had a beautifully kept home and wonderfully prepared meals, she was an amazing cook! She volunteered at her church later in life running a food bank for the community and loved gathering and distributing food to local families in need.

She was of the Pentecostal faith and was a member of New Christian Life Church (now known as First Rockwood Pentecostal Church) and later was a member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of Harriman.

One of the best-known things about her is she had a fiery spirit. She loved like no other but would also let you know if she didn’t like you or something you were doing! She was blessed with so many amazing caregivers in her last five years while at the Soddy Daisy Healthcare Center. One of the most consistent things they all seemed to love about her was her “spunk”! The family would like to say a special thank you to all the caregivers that took care of her and came by to say their goodbyes in those final hours.

Faye is survived by her sister Elizabeth (Libby) Williams of Harriman, TN, daughter Annette (Richard) Nutt of Sale Creek, TN. her son John Stinnett JR of Kingston, TN. Grandchildren; Nikkie (Zach) Moore of Soddy Daisy, TN. Cody (Lindsay) Clark of Sale Creek TN, Christopher Stinnett, and Katelyn Stinnett. She was blessed with several great-grandchildren Caney (her KFC/lunch buddy), Crimson, Corbin (her sweet twins) Clark, Sloane (her little red head) Moore, and several others.

Faye was preceded in death by her husband John William Stinnett SR., her parents Willie Ruth & JB Breazeale, Sister Jane Breazeale, Brothers Jimmy, Roy, and Sammy Breazeale, daughter-in-law Rhonda Stinnett, her son in law Larry James Detrick and her grandson Micheal Paul Foland. While she will be missed here on earth, we are confident she was welcomed with open arms as she crossed over through those heavenly gates!

Funeral services will be held at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN with family receiving friends on Friday, September 29, 2023, from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm and funeral on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 10:00 am with graveside services at Oak Grove immediately following with Bro. Robert DePriest and Bro. Calvin Nunley officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Alice Faye Breazeale Stinnett.

