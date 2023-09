Zion Hill Baptist Church is having their Fall Festival Saturday, September 30th. Breakfast starts at 8:00 AM until sold out.

Lunch will start at 11:00. Breakfast and lunch price is donations.

Yard sale starts at 8:00-11.30. Auction is @12:00.

There will be craft item and bake sale.

Game for kids and adults. Come out and be with us.

Zion Hill Baptist Church

Carden Gap Rd, Heiskell TN 37754

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...