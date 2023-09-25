Eva Elizabeth England, 82

Eva Elizabeth England, born March 27, 1941, went home to be with her Lord on September 22, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her parents Harley and Easter Duncan, Father and Mother-in-law Roy and Bertha England, Brothers: Gary and Roger Duncan, Sister: Rosetta Miller, Sons: Michael England and Jeffery England, Granddaughter: Annie Evans, Great Granddaughter: Riley Evans, Brothers-in-law: Wilford Hicks, Doyle Miller, and JL Webb.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years Oscar England.

Daughter: Teresa Evans (Jude)

Daughter-in-law: Denise England

Grandkids: Bryan Evans (Miami), Brandon Evans (Amanda), Alice Bowling (Brian), Lillie, Blake, Kaleb, Gage Evans, Rusty England (Christina), Jessie England (Tori), Samantha Matheson (J.R.), Evan England

15 Great Grandkids

Brothers: Jr Duncan (Sue), and Jimmy Duncan

Sisters: Vicky Graham (Bill), and Wanda Jeffers (Randy)

Sisters-in-law: Doris Duncan and Ettie Jo Hicks

Also surviving are a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 25, 2023, from 6-8 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Sunbright. Funeral services will follow at 8 pm with Bro. Steve Gadd and Bro. Doug Morgan officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 am Union Grove Cemetery, Sunbright, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eva Elizabeth England.

