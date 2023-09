Esther Louise McCrary, age 85 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at NHC of Oak Ridge, Tennessee following a period of declining health.

Born on September 24, 1937, in Utika, Michigan she was the daughter of the late Lester and Edith Hunter.

Esther is survived by her daughter, Patricia McCrary of Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Esther Louise McCrary.

