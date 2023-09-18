Edith Lavada Van Huss, Clinton

Edith Lavada Van Huss, age 85 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at The Waters of Clinton following a period of declining health. Edith was a member of North Clinton Missionary Baptist Church.

Born on October 31, 1937 in Clinton, Tennessee she was the daughter of the late Frank and Vernie Van Huss. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Marie Van Huss, and brothers James and Jessie Van Huss.

Edith is survived by sons Mark Van Huss and wife Melissa of Clinton, Tennessee, and James Dwight Van Huss of Chattanooga, Tennessee; sister Dorothy Hawkins of Clinton, Tennessee; grand-son Cody Van Huss of Clinton, Tennessee; special friend Nancy Knight McMillian, and many other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Van Huss family on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee with the Rev. Rick Murphy officiating. Graveside service will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Edith Lavada Van Huss.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...