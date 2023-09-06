Edith Colley Butler, 103, Oak Ridge

Edith Colley Butler, age 103, died peacefully at her home in Oak Ridge on September 1, 2023. She was born August 11, 1920, in Dickson, Tennessee, the eldest of the three daughters of Clarence and Eunice Register Colley. After early childhood years in Paducah, Kentucky, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, Edith grew up in Nashville. An excellent student, she graduated from East High School in 1937, at the age of 16. The day after graduation, it being the height of the Great Depression, she went to work – first for Western Union as a typist and then for the General Shoe Corporation as an orders clerk. In 1942, she married Elvin Clay Butler and after several years left work to raise their family.

During her life in Nashville, Edith was a member of the Chapel Avenue Church of Christ where she was for many years a teacher in and supervisor of the upper primary grades in the Sunday School. Edith was a scholar of the Bible, a Girl Scout leader, a member of the Cedar Acres Garden Club, and a member of the Bluebirds – a group of 20 women who met twice monthly at each other’s homes for lunch and community for more than 30 years. Edith was also an excellent seamstress and a talented home decorator. Through her example, she taught her daughters to work and study diligently and to love their families and homes.

After the death of her husband, Elvin, in 1975, Edith returned to work, this time for Bell South Telephone Company. After several years, she transferred from Nashville to the Knoxville office so that she could live in Oak Ridge, near her parents and her sister, Bobbie Colley. In Oak Ridge, Edith was an active member of the New York Avenue Church of Christ for 45 years. She retired from Bell South in 1986. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling to Europe, China, and throughout the US, as well as visiting her daughters in Mississippi and Seattle. Edith loved to read and was never without a crossword puzzle to work. She was active, alert, and involved in life until her death. Her sense of style never left her.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence & Eunice Colley; her husband, Elvin Butler; and her sister, Margaret Colley Huff (Alvin). She is survived by her sister, Bobbie Jean Colley of Oak Ridge; her daughters, Betty Butler Ravenholt (Reimert) of Seattle, Washington, and Emily Butler Schultz (Tor) of Starkville, Mississippi; and her grandson, Matthew Butler Howell of Seattle, Washington. She is also survived by her dear friends and caregivers, Donna Carroll, Lorie Gallaher, and Alberta Stittums, whom the family would like to thank for all their loving help and support.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 4 pm with Minister Tim Harty officiating. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Nashville, at a later date. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

