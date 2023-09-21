Dossie Naomi Taylor, Clinton

Dossie Naomi Taylor, age 84 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on September 20, 2023, at the Summit View of Rocky Top. Dossie was born in Briceville, Tennessee on June 2, 1939, to the late Roy Taylor and Willie Cleo Hill Taylor. She was a nurse aid for Covenant Health. Dossie was a member of North Clinton Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping and singing. In addition to her parents, Dossie Taylor is preceded in death by her siblings: Mildred Taylor, Johnny Taylor, Mary Taylor Allen, James E. Taylor, Herman Taylor, Norris Taylor, and Mack Taylor.

Survivors:

Sister Faye Shetterly of Maryland

Brother Walter Taylor and wife Veronica of Rocky Top

And a host of other nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, September 22, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, September 22, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Leach Cemetery for Dossie’s graveside service.

