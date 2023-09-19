Donnie Junior West, Morgan County

Donnie Junior West, 65, of Morgan County found peace with the Lord on September 17, 2023. He battled Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) for years, succumbing to it surrounded by family.

Donnie along with 6 brothers and 4 sisters was raised by a strong and independent mother. His family was dear to him, and it showed in his loyalty to them. Donnie, his brothers, and nephew picked Bluegrass music together in the West Brothers band. They played at festivals and enjoyed picking together at family gatherings. Donnie’s specialty was the stand-up bass and harmonica. He was known for his smiling eyes and comical humor. He enjoyed making people laugh.

He is preceded in death by his mother Anna Laura West; father Jessie Lloyd West; brothers Randell and Robert West; brother-in-law Jerry Gouge; nieces Vanessa Gouge and Shelena Gouge-Baker; sisters-in-law Janie West and Connie McCarter; cousins Roseanne Davis, Lena Bunch, Steven McPeters.

He is survived by wife Donna West; mother-in-law Essie Baker; daughter Natasha West, Amber and Todd Duncan; grandson Isaiah Duncan and Jericho Duncan; granddaughter Allie Duncan; sister and brother-in-law Donald Ray and Mary Russell; sister Beatrice Gouge and Nella Ann Reynolds; brother Danny West and Eddie Dean West, William Roy West; sister and brother-in-law Cathia Russell and Eugene Russell; brother and sister-in-law James and Glenna West; special cousins Sena McPeters and Sheila Cox; special friend Jay Davis and a host of extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Schubert Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Windrock Cemetery in Oliver Springs.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Donnie Junior West.

